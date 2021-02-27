Preston bus station and the covid vaccination reception tent. I'm not so keen on the building but it is now listed!

Preston bus station is the central bus station in the city of Preston in Lancashire, England. It was built by Ove Arup and Partners in the Brutalist architectural style between 1968 and 1969, to a design by Keith Ingham and Charles Wilson of Building Design Partnership with E. H. Stazicker. In the 2000s the building was threatened with demolition as part of the City Council's Tithebarn redevelopment project. After two unsuccessful attempts it was granted Grade II listed building status in September 2013. It was redeveloped in association with a new youth centre, with construction beginning in 2016 and the station officially re-opened in 2018.[1]