Bought myself a bunch of flowers to brighten the lounge- still looking healthy after 2 weeks! Aldi special 😁

1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Lynda McG

A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
