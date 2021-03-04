Previous
Next
On our morning walk and with the idea of capturing green, these baby tree guards caught my eye. by lyndamcg
Photo 1738

On our morning walk and with the idea of capturing green, these baby tree guards caught my eye.

There was a loose guard so used it as a frame!
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Clever
March 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise