Photo 1744
They call me mellow yellow!
This challenge is so much harder with being in lockdown. This is a scarecrow from a scarecrow festival a few years back.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2639
photos
135
followers
176
following
477% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th March 2021 11:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rainbow2021
Monique
ace
Cute
March 10th, 2021
