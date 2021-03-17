Previous
Next
Trying freezing flowers then taking pic on a glass table with the sun catching the wet glass. by lyndamcg
Photo 1751

Trying freezing flowers then taking pic on a glass table with the sun catching the wet glass.

17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
479% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well done, a lovely sparkling shot.
March 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise