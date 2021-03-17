Sign up
Photo 1751
Trying freezing flowers then taking pic on a glass table with the sun catching the wet glass.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Lynda McG
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
4
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
16th March 2021 3:58pm
rainbow2021
Diana
Well done, a lovely sparkling shot.
March 17th, 2021
