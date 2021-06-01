Previous
My half and half calendar by lyndamcg
My half and half calendar

1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Lynda McG

@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Diana
A great calendar filled with lovely shots.
June 1st, 2021  
Lin
Awesome
June 1st, 2021  
Peter H
Well done!
June 1st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Well done
June 1st, 2021  
