Photo 1829
Lytham windmill
It was very cloudy when we set off so was nice to see the sun come out as we got there 😁
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
2
2
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2767
photos
138
followers
174
following
501% complete
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1824
746
1825
747
1826
1827
1828
1829
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
3rd June 2021 6:58pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Very nice shot. What is the other building?
June 4th, 2021
Annie D
ace
what a great windmill!
June 4th, 2021
