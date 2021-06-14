Previous
No internet still so quickly putting images on whilst at pub - hubby not impressed lol! by lyndamcg
Photo 1839

No internet still so quickly putting images on whilst at pub - hubby not impressed lol!

Thank you for your comments and faves on other images - I'll catch up when home 😊
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
503% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love the wonky feel of that bridge! LOL Only a 365er would understand your dedication to post from a pub while family sits by!
June 15th, 2021  
