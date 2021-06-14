Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1839
No internet still so quickly putting images on whilst at pub - hubby not impressed lol!
Thank you for your comments and faves on other images - I'll catch up when home 😊
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
13th June 2021 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the wonky feel of that bridge! LOL Only a 365er would understand your dedication to post from a pub while family sits by!
June 15th, 2021
