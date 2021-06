A distant view of Malham Cove. A lovely walk but if you walk from this direction you have 400 limestone steps to climb. We came from the other direction and walked down them - still quite hairy!!

The cove was formed by a large Ice-age river that fell at this point as a cataract. The water drop was 80 m (260 ft) high and more than 300 m (980 ft) wide. The water flowing over the waterfall created the curved shape of the cove because the lip was more heavily eroded than the sides.