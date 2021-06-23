Previous
The limestone rocks at the top of the Cove- got to watch your step as big gaps between them but it really is spectacular! by lyndamcg
The limestone rocks at the top of the Cove- got to watch your step as big gaps between them but it really is spectacular!

The people on the left give you some idea of the size
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Lynda McG

A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
