Previous
Next
My three granddaughters at Abigails (the one in the Princess dress) birthday party. by lyndamcg
Photo 1856

My three granddaughters at Abigails (the one in the Princess dress) birthday party.

2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
What lovely girls Lynda…. You must love their company so much!
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise