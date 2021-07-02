Sign up
Photo 1856
My three granddaughters at Abigails (the one in the Princess dress) birthday party.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
Pat Knowles
ace
What lovely girls Lynda…. You must love their company so much!
July 2nd, 2021
