Photo 1858
And a bit of a family celebration after football 🎉 happy 4th July to our American friends too!
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
0
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2806
photos
139
followers
174
following
509% complete
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
3rd July 2021 10:28pm
Jean
ace
You guys look so happy and excited!
and thanks for the July 4th wishes
July 4th, 2021
and thanks for the July 4th wishes