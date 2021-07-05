Previous
A nice lunch with my friends I used to work with - I'm in the middle by lyndamcg
Photo 1859

A nice lunch with my friends I used to work with - I'm in the middle

5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Lynda McG

@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
How lovely you can all get out and about again.
July 7th, 2021  
So good to meet with friends in such a nice place. Lovely photo.
July 7th, 2021  
how nice. so good to meet up!
July 7th, 2021  
