Photo 1860
A healthy salad for starters - then lasagna and sticky toffee pudding. The diet has gone out of the window again!!!
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
0
0
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2809
photos
139
followers
174
following
509% complete
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
5th July 2021 12:24pm
