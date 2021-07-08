Previous
A sad day - one of the women I used to work with died at the age of 60, a lovely person. This was at the wake as we, her old work mates, raised a glass to her.
A sad day - one of the women I used to work with died at the age of 60, a lovely person. This was at the wake as we, her old work mates, raised a glass to her.

“Count your age by friends, not years.
Count your life by smiles, not tears.”
John Lennon
Lynda McG

jackie edwards ace
My condolences. How very young. May she rest well.
July 8th, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
That's too young.
July 8th, 2021  
Lin ace
So sorry to hear this...A lovely tribute to her
July 9th, 2021  
