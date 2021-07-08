Sign up
Photo 1862
A sad day - one of the women I used to work with died at the age of 60, a lovely person. This was at the wake as we, her old work mates, raised a glass to her.
“Count your age by friends, not years.
Count your life by smiles, not tears.”
John Lennon
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
3
0
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2810
photos
140
followers
174
following
jackie edwards
ace
My condolences. How very young. May she rest well.
July 8th, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
That's too young.
July 8th, 2021
Lin
ace
So sorry to hear this...A lovely tribute to her
July 9th, 2021
