Previous
Next
Liked the shadow on this one by lyndamcg
Photo 1871

Liked the shadow on this one

17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
great shot!
July 17th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Fabulous, uou should tag for Ross's theme- motion
July 17th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice shadow indeed thanks to that golden lighting.
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise