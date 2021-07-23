Previous
Next
A trial of doing a multiple exposure in camera at Plover Scar, my challenge for the evening. by lyndamcg
Photo 1877

A trial of doing a multiple exposure in camera at Plover Scar, my challenge for the evening.

I have realised I don't use half of the things that my Canon 70D can do, so have decided I shall try one thing each week know our weekly photo walks.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
514% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful, truly stunning. FAV
July 23rd, 2021  
Lin ace
Well done!
July 23rd, 2021  
tony gig
Wonderful...fav
July 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Such an amazing image and scene! I wish I would be as daring with my camera. I am only now getting used to the basics.
July 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise