Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1877
A trial of doing a multiple exposure in camera at Plover Scar, my challenge for the evening.
I have realised I don't use half of the things that my Canon 70D can do, so have decided I shall try one thing each week know our weekly photo walks.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2831
photos
139
followers
172
following
514% complete
View this month »
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
Latest from all albums
761
1872
1873
1874
1875
193
1876
1877
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd July 2021 8:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Beautiful, truly stunning. FAV
July 23rd, 2021
Lin
ace
Well done!
July 23rd, 2021
tony gig
Wonderful...fav
July 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
Such an amazing image and scene! I wish I would be as daring with my camera. I am only now getting used to the basics.
July 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close