Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1882
Spent a day of sorting some kitchen cupboards out - making room for my new ice making machine when it arrives!
This is a triple exposure of some plates and dishes which are going to the charity shop, then converted to b&w.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2836
photos
138
followers
171
following
515% complete
View this month »
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
Latest from all albums
193
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-T500
Taken
29th July 2021 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice b and w edit.
July 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close