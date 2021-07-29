Previous
Spent a day of sorting some kitchen cupboards out - making room for my new ice making machine when it arrives! by lyndamcg
Photo 1882

Spent a day of sorting some kitchen cupboards out - making room for my new ice making machine when it arrives!

This is a triple exposure of some plates and dishes which are going to the charity shop, then converted to b&w.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Lynda McG

Margaret Brown ace
Nice b and w edit.
July 29th, 2021  
