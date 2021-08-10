More from Liverpool with the Beatles statues.

If you look closely, each one of the band has a small detail personal to their history. Paul McCartney carries a camera, possibly in a nod to his relationship with Linda Eastman. John Lennon has two acorns in his cupped hand. In June of 1968, Yoko Ono and John Lennon planted two acorns in the garden of Coventry Cathedral, England. The seeds, they said, represented their wish for world peace. After marrying in 1969, the couple sent a pair of acorns to leaders across the world asking that the “living sculptures” be planted as a symbol of world peace. Ringo Starr has the number ‘8’ printed on the sole of his boot. (it is there, I have seen it!) And my friend is pictured here taking a shot of Ringo's shoe! The ‘8’ references L8, his childhood Postcode in Liverpool. George Harrison has Sanskrit writing on the belt of his coat. Despite extensive Googling, I’m still not sure what it means.