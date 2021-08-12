Previous
Another multiple exposure shot of the merry go round by lyndamcg
Photo 1896

Another multiple exposure shot of the merry go round

12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
519% complete

Debra
What a fun shot
August 11th, 2021  
Ian George ace
What a great image
August 11th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Love the colors in this cool abstract
August 11th, 2021  
