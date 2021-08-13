Sign up
Photo 1897
The umbrellas of Church Alley
The dazzling canopy, which features bright red, blue, green and yellow umbrellas, is part of an initiative to raise awareness, and to celebrate, ADHD, autism and neurodiversity.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
1
0
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2854
photos
138
followers
168
following
520% complete
View this month »
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Attractive addition to the view and a great way to rais awreness and celebrate !
August 13th, 2021
