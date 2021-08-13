Previous
Next
The umbrellas of Church Alley by lyndamcg
Photo 1897

The umbrellas of Church Alley

The dazzling canopy, which features bright red, blue, green and yellow umbrellas, is part of an initiative to raise awareness, and to celebrate, ADHD, autism and neurodiversity.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Attractive addition to the view and a great way to rais awreness and celebrate !
August 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise