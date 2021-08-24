Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1907
My photo up at the Harris Museum in the city
When I joined the camera club they had a display showing on the stairs of the museum, and I said my aim is to have an image printed and shown the next time. Last year it was cancelled due to covid but this year my Tromso Cathedral pic is up!
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2865
photos
138
followers
166
following
522% complete
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
24th August 2021 2:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
Congratulations, what a great image.
August 25th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Congratulations.!!
August 25th, 2021
