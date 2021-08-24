Previous
Next
My photo up at the Harris Museum in the city by lyndamcg
Photo 1907

My photo up at the Harris Museum in the city

When I joined the camera club they had a display showing on the stairs of the museum, and I said my aim is to have an image printed and shown the next time. Last year it was cancelled due to covid but this year my Tromso Cathedral pic is up!
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
522% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Congratulations, what a great image.
August 25th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Congratulations.!!
August 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise