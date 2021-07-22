Previous
Next
For my b&w album by lyndamcg
193 / 365

For my b&w album

22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

tony gig
Love this shot...fav
July 23rd, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
superb, love the processing
July 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Not a fan of b/w but this is totally awesome!
July 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise