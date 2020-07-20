Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 676
Who's a pretty bird then!
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2376
photos
139
followers
172
following
185% complete
View this month »
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
Latest from all albums
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
676
1513
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Favourite shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, nice detail
July 20th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
July 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close