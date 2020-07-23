Previous
Next
Misty sunrise by lyndamcg
Photo 679

Misty sunrise

23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely! I love gate shots!
July 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise