Previous
Next
Photo 679
Misty sunrise
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
1
1
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2383
photos
139
followers
172
following
186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Favourite shots
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
19th July 2020 5:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely! I love gate shots!
July 24th, 2020
