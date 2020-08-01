Previous
Next
Taken with a coloured filter - not mine but borrowed from fellow camera club member. Nice effect so will be saving up for some decent filters! by lyndamcg
Photo 683

Taken with a coloured filter - not mine but borrowed from fellow camera club member. Nice effect so will be saving up for some decent filters!

1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely dramatic sky fav!
August 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise