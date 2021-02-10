Sign up
Photo 704
And in colour!
I am doing a 52 frames project and the theme is sunset/sunrise this week so I took my glass ornament on our walk this morning as I knew it was going to be a nice sunrise - and it didn't disappoint!
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Lynda McG
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
jackie edwards
this is great! I do like the color version better than the b&w because of the color luminance. so pretty!
February 10th, 2021
Boxplayer
Gorgeous.
February 10th, 2021
