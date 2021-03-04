Sign up
Photo 706
And met Ozzie, this adorable dalmation puppy 💕
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2633
photos
135
followers
176
following
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
1733
1734
705
1735
1736
1737
706
1738
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Favourite shots
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
3rd March 2021 9:58am
Pam Knowler
ace
So sweet!! I love dalmations!!
March 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this beautiful pup!
March 4th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Oh look at that face and perky ears!! Adorable
March 4th, 2021
