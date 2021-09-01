Previous
The Race for Life- another event I was lucky enough to be an official photographer for. by lyndamcg
The Race for Life- another event I was lucky enough to be an official photographer for.

Some of my favourite shots which I think capture the emotions of the day
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Lynda McG

@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
