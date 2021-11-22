Sign up
Photo 781
My soul mate!
Went with my friend Gabby who is of the same mind set and also found the experience quite touching. I did a multiple exposure with the sunflowers and this verse in the exhibit with us and our phones in the background.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
KV
ace
Sweet sentiments about friendship.
November 22nd, 2021
Mariana Visser
I think it was a brilliant idea
November 22nd, 2021
