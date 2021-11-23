Previous
Next
The deer at Dunham Massey - such beautiful creatures by lyndamcg
Photo 782

The deer at Dunham Massey - such beautiful creatures

As hubby was away I took our dog, Sadie with me. I thought either she would scare off the deer or she'd be wanting to chase them but she was as good as gold!
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Lynda McG

ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Great shot. I am impressed by Sadie!
November 23rd, 2021  
tony gig
Beautiful...fav
November 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Ever so cute!
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise