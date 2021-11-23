Sign up
Photo 782
The deer at Dunham Massey - such beautiful creatures
As hubby was away I took our dog, Sadie with me. I thought either she would scare off the deer or she'd be wanting to chase them but she was as good as gold!
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
3
2
Lynda McG
ace
@lyndamcg
A bit of an update - I'm still in love with photography and the 365 community. I have upgraded my camera to a Canon 70D...
2937
photos
138
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Favourite shots
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
6th November 2021 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Hazel
ace
Great shot. I am impressed by Sadie!
November 23rd, 2021
tony gig
Beautiful...fav
November 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
Ever so cute!
November 23rd, 2021
