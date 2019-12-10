Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 704
Please Let There Be Snow
For me, nothing adds to the spirit of the holidays like a blanket of snow. Unfortunately I believe this December is breaking records in the temperature department, so the snow is going to have to be "painted" on, as is the case for this pinecone.
10th December 2019
10th Dec 19
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1538
photos
139
followers
79
following
196% complete
View this month »
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
24th December 2019 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
decorations
,
pinecone
S_aranid
С наступающим!
December 26th, 2019
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, it's lovely. We have no snow in our village either, but found some on our hike on Christmas Eve. A long way to go though!
December 26th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close