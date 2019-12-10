Previous
Please Let There Be Snow by lyndemc
Photo 704

Please Let There Be Snow

For me, nothing adds to the spirit of the holidays like a blanket of snow. Unfortunately I believe this December is breaking records in the temperature department, so the snow is going to have to be "painted" on, as is the case for this pinecone.
10th December 2019 10th Dec 19

Denise (lyndemc)

@lyndemc
S_aranid
С наступающим!
December 26th, 2019  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, it's lovely. We have no snow in our village either, but found some on our hike on Christmas Eve. A long way to go though!
December 26th, 2019  
