Previous
Next
Photo 709
A December Birthday
This "Happy Birthday" goes out to my best friend, 365 chauffeur, husband Dave.
I feel like the one that gets the gift, having you in my life. Lucky me.
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Tags
tree
,
birthday
,
december
,
nineteen
