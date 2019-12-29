Previous
Winter Entertainment by lyndemc
Photo 723

Winter Entertainment

If a day affords me a little time for reading, then it's a good day. If its done by a roaring fire, all the better! But let's be honest, the warmth from the fireplace usually puts me to sleep.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Denise (lyndemc)

Richard Sayer ace
Simple, but very effective Denise... as is your wont.
December 29th, 2019  
