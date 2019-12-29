Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 723
Winter Entertainment
If a day affords me a little time for reading, then it's a good day. If its done by a roaring fire, all the better! But let's be honest, the warmth from the fireplace usually puts me to sleep.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1543
photos
141
followers
79
following
198% complete
View this month »
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th December 2019 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pine
,
music
,
pinecones
,
old books
,
grandpa's letter to great grandma
Richard Sayer
ace
Simple, but very effective Denise... as is your wont.
December 29th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close