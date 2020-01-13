In Expectation

Though Carly is my dog, she has this special devotion to my husband, mostly, I say, because he spends time stretched out on the couch and allows her to join him. (I don't take time to lounge on the couch and don't particularly like the dogs on the furniture, so you can see why the dogs like Dave better!) When he's away from home, Carly keeps an eye out the window for the first sign of his car returning to the drive...and then barks with sheer joy as she (and the other two fan club members) race for the door to welcome their couch buddy home.