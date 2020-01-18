Previous
Basking in the Light by lyndemc
Photo 743

Basking in the Light

Sub-zero temps with the windchill factored in so this chic found something to photograph indoors.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Denise (lyndemc)

@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
Jennie B.
I like your dof and the little succulent!
January 20th, 2020  
