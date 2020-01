There's No Way

I would've liked to have gotten a lot closer to this little cutie but everything is covered in a sheet of ice making it not safe (or worth it) to risk the trek. I got the feeling this squirrel was just hoping I'd try though so he'd have something to laugh about after I and my camera did a "Bambi" on the ice. (You know that scene where Disney's Bambi sprawls out on the slick surface...? My family has since referred to falling down as a "Bambi".)