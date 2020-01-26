Woodland Vole

So we're driving all these snowy backroads in the forest preserve when in the middle of our path is a tiny brown creature. We stop and wait for it to continue on its way, but it decides to just sit tight, as if by not moving, a dark brown critter wouldn't be noticed against the white snow. I end up getting out of the car, thinking that just the sound of the door along will inspire the rodent to scurry to the safety of the woods, but no, it lets me walk right up to it, lean over and talk to it, take its picture, and then poke it in the backside to encourage it to get a move on. Made me smile. And yes, he seemed in perfect health other than the nutty idea of letting me touch him. Cute little character, honestly.