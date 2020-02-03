Previous
Next
A Keeper for Me by lyndemc
Photo 756

A Keeper for Me

I guess I'm going with a theme of minimal nature for this opening week of Flash of Red 2020. Didn't intend to do that, but oh well, here goes. The thing about these first three plant-part pictures is that each has a story (as does every picture we take and post here.) Saturday's tulips which were purchased for home enjoyment never did open up and really show off their "tulipness". I wanted to commemorate their beauty despite they're never being able to reach their full potential. Yesterday's birch tree branch will serve as memory photo of a tree that's had a rough life in my front yard. Clump birches are affected by ice storms more than other type of tree in my yard, and this one really needs to be cut down as it's so damaged and mis-shapened by past weather. Today's hydrangea is from a bush I photographed back during my Beauty in Brown month of November. I see the bush every week when I'm at the food bank picking up fresh produce and bread for our local food pantry. I noticed many of the hydrangea flower heads had been blown off the bush and into the gutter so I gathered up a bunch of them and brought them home. (I know people wonder about me up there at the food bank because of strange actions like that. :)
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beau
Beautifully captured.
February 3rd, 2020  
Janet B. ace
This is beautiful as are your words. I love to hear the stories behind the photos. The stories add such meaning to the photos and insights into the photographer. It's wonderful that you volunteer for the local food pantry. I'll take this opportunity to thank you for your kind service to your community.
February 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise