A Keeper for Me

I guess I'm going with a theme of minimal nature for this opening week of Flash of Red 2020. Didn't intend to do that, but oh well, here goes. The thing about these first three plant-part pictures is that each has a story (as does every picture we take and post here.) Saturday's tulips which were purchased for home enjoyment never did open up and really show off their "tulipness". I wanted to commemorate their beauty despite they're never being able to reach their full potential. Yesterday's birch tree branch will serve as memory photo of a tree that's had a rough life in my front yard. Clump birches are affected by ice storms more than other type of tree in my yard, and this one really needs to be cut down as it's so damaged and mis-shapened by past weather. Today's hydrangea is from a bush I photographed back during my Beauty in Brown month of November. I see the bush every week when I'm at the food bank picking up fresh produce and bread for our local food pantry. I noticed many of the hydrangea flower heads had been blown off the bush and into the gutter so I gathered up a bunch of them and brought them home. (I know people wonder about me up there at the food bank because of strange actions like that. :)