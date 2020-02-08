Sign up
Photo 761
I'll Always Be Your Valentine
I think dried roses are nearly as beautiful as fresh ones.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1598
photos
142
followers
80
following
213% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th February 2020 12:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
roses
,
lyndemc
,
for2020
