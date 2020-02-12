Previous
Next
Kids' Play by lyndemc
Photo 762

Kids' Play

Still working on getting caught up with this B&W project...
In looking for tall structures in and around the small town I live near, I discovered several that I either hadn't noticed before. Again, thanks, 365, for the push to get out and pay attention to the world.
The story that goes with this photo is that this playground is built on the sight of a former grocery store. My family shopped there when my boys were little so I have memories of corralling three kids up and down the aisles while gathering food. The two things need to be combined; a grocery store with a playground in the middle!
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise