Kids' Play

Still working on getting caught up with this B&W project...

In looking for tall structures in and around the small town I live near, I discovered several that I either hadn't noticed before. Again, thanks, 365, for the push to get out and pay attention to the world.

The story that goes with this photo is that this playground is built on the sight of a former grocery store. My family shopped there when my boys were little so I have memories of corralling three kids up and down the aisles while gathering food. The two things need to be combined; a grocery store with a playground in the middle!