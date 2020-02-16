Previous
Next
A Connection to Power by lyndemc
Photo 765

A Connection to Power

There was no getting a clear shot of these church steeples; power lines are everywhere.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise