Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 792
Jelly Donut for J
I could've picked jack-knife, but donuts can be eaten after the shoot.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
2
0
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1612
photos
146
followers
79
following
216% complete
View this month »
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th March 2020 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jelly
,
j
,
jelly donut
,
macro march
,
lyndemc
Jennie B.
Nice pov on this! Enjoy devouring your prop :)
March 10th, 2020
Dustyloup
The background is really fascinating. Is it wallpaper or wrapping paper?
March 10th, 2020
