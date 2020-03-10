Previous
Next
Jelly Donut for J by lyndemc
Photo 792

Jelly Donut for J

I could've picked jack-knife, but donuts can be eaten after the shoot.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennie B.
Nice pov on this! Enjoy devouring your prop :)
March 10th, 2020  
Dustyloup
The background is really fascinating. Is it wallpaper or wrapping paper?
March 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise