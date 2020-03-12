Sign up
Photo 794
Lightbulb for L
Thank you so much for your wonderful comments and observations! You are making this month's project extra fun. :)
12th March 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1614
photos
145
followers
79
following
217% complete
View this month »
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th March 2020 2:01pm
glass
lightbulb
l
macro march
lyndemc
Islandgirl
ace
It’s amazing how you make a lightbulb look beautiful Denise!
March 12th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
I've no idea how you processed this but the resulting image is rather splendid.
March 12th, 2020
