Photo 807
Yoda for Y
A big thanks goes out to my oldest son who knew he had a tiny, tiny replica of Yoda in one of his childhood boxes that are stored in the 'attic'. Lucky me, I found the little character in the first box I opened.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
1627
photos
147
followers
79
following
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th March 2020 1:54pm
Tags
toy
,
macro
,
yoda
,
star wars
,
y
,
macro march
,
lyndemc
Faye Turner
Ha ha … that was quite a shock seeing yoda when I open your page. To funny!
March 26th, 2020
