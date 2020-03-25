Previous
Next
Yoda for Y by lyndemc
Photo 807

Yoda for Y

A big thanks goes out to my oldest son who knew he had a tiny, tiny replica of Yoda in one of his childhood boxes that are stored in the 'attic'. Lucky me, I found the little character in the first box I opened.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Faye Turner
Ha ha … that was quite a shock seeing yoda when I open your page. To funny!
March 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise