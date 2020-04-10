I've Got You Pegged

For many, the appeal of the cello are its deep, low notes of C and G. These two pegs tune those strings, the C in the foreground, the G further back. In learning to hold the cello in the proper position, a student can know they have the instrument positioned correctly if that C peg is touching behind the left ear. Some artists prefer to remove this peg, replacing it with a flat head pin that is turned with a key~like device. I'm glad I've left mine in or this picture wouldn't have looked the same! (Yes, I could've turned the instrument over and used the D and A pegs but those strings don't have the fan club that C and G do.)