Previous
Next
I've Got You Pegged by lyndemc
Photo 823

I've Got You Pegged

For many, the appeal of the cello are its deep, low notes of C and G. These two pegs tune those strings, the C in the foreground, the G further back. In learning to hold the cello in the proper position, a student can know they have the instrument positioned correctly if that C peg is touching behind the left ear. Some artists prefer to remove this peg, replacing it with a flat head pin that is turned with a key~like device. I'm glad I've left mine in or this picture wouldn't have looked the same! (Yes, I could've turned the instrument over and used the D and A pegs but those strings don't have the fan club that C and G do.)
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Love the life you put into your description. Such a beautiful instrument. 30 photos shouldn't be difficult with it's intricacies!
April 10th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Tried the art technique...thanks for the link!
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise