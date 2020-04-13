Previous
A Pegbox in Watercolors by lyndemc
A Pegbox in Watercolors

The pegbox holds the four tuning pegs around which are wrapped the four strings on the instrument. The necessary strength of this carved piece of wood is incredible; each peg must hold against the tension of each tightened string, staying put by the pressure of its tapered design pushed in through a hole in the pegbox. Loosen the peg too much and the string zings loose! Tighten one too much and you've just cost yourself 50-70 bucks to replace the busted string. Often the pegbox and the decorative scroll are carved from the same piece of wood. I believe mine is.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

