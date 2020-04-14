A Stringed Instrument

Since this has turned into a cello anatomy "class", I guess I'll continue on with information about the various parts of the instrument.All sound is nothing more than vibration traveling through air (or water), and when it comes to musical tone, all instruments produce pitch through the control of vibrating objects. On a cello, those objects are the strings. The four strings of a cello (pitch A, D, G C) make sound by being vibrated by a bow that is drawn across them. The sound of the vibrating strings resonate through the body of the cello (which is carved specifically for the best acoustic echo.) Cello strings can also be 'plucked' to create sound; this is known as "pizzicato".Historically, cello strings had cores made out of 'catgut', which, despite its name is made from sheep or goat intestines that were dried out. Modern strings are now wound with metallic materials like aluminum, titanium and chromium. I'm happy knowing that's what my fingers are pressing down on instead of the earlier material. :)Sources:paraphrased