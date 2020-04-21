Over the Bridge

A cello has a bridge; a small decoratively carved bridge made of maple. It is not permanently attached but is held in position under the tension of the strings. The strings are held away from the cello's top surface which allows them to vibrate freely while transferring that vibration to the resonant cavity of the cello's body. The small notches in the top edge of the bridge hold the strings an even and consistent distance from each other and fingerboard. It's the one part I'm really carefully about not bumping when moving my cello around for all these pictures because it can easily be knocked out of place. I like that there's a heart carved in the center of the wood.



Thank you so, so much for your incredible response to my "cello hug" pic. Your comments and favs are so generous.