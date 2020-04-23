Previous
Next
To Make You Stay Put by lyndemc
Photo 836

To Make You Stay Put

Before taking this picture I'd not given this portion of my cello the slightest bit of study. Thanks to this project, I too am learning about the instrument!

I use the end pin thumb screw nearly every day, but I've not actually looked at the construction of the piece. I will say that if you don't get that screw tightened enough you'll find your cello shrinking in size while you're playing. The end pin will just slowly slide back inside and the cello will be resting on the floor. The black metal part helping disperse the tensions of the strings. I'm sure there's a technical name, but I don't know it.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Denise (lyndemc)

ace
@lyndemc
I so appreciate the creativity that 365 inspires, demands, requires. (The description changes depending on the day...!) 2014 was my first year on 365...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise