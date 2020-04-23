To Make You Stay Put

Before taking this picture I'd not given this portion of my cello the slightest bit of study. Thanks to this project, I too am learning about the instrument!



I use the end pin thumb screw nearly every day, but I've not actually looked at the construction of the piece. I will say that if you don't get that screw tightened enough you'll find your cello shrinking in size while you're playing. The end pin will just slowly slide back inside and the cello will be resting on the floor. The black metal part helping disperse the tensions of the strings. I'm sure there's a technical name, but I don't know it.